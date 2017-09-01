The Fence Post obituary: Donna Lew Oster

Donna Lew Oster, 80

June 15, 1937 – Aug. 21, 2017

LaSalle, Colo.

Donna Lew Oster, 80, of LaSalle passed away at her home on Aug. 21, 2017. She was born in Greeley on June 15, 1937, to Beryl and Mina (Drewes) Carl. She graduated from Greeley Central High School in Greeley, Colo., in 1955 and then proudly ventured off to nursing school at the Unversity of Colorado in Boulder, receiving her BSN.

On Dec. 28, 1961, she was married to William Lee Oster, a farmer from the Beebe Draw area. He was electrocuted in a farming accident on Sept. 30, 1984, and Donna remained on the family farm. She worked as a nurse for doctors Widney, Wills and Newkirk and then at North Colorado Medical Center all while helping on the farm with loading and selling hay, checking sprinklers and keeping books. She loved to visit with the hay buyers and had a passion for the many animals that made their way to the farm, rescuing many dogs, cats and horses. She always had a spare nest to place a hurt bird in, and her nursing background helped her care for injured animals.

She always had talk radio on and enjoyed reading, watching Fox News, cooking, visiting with others, supporting many different charities and caring for others. Her caring nature showed through with everyone she met and knew. She had a sincere concern for how others were doing.

Donna was a former member of the First Congregational Church and also attended First Presbyterian and Saint Patrick Presbyterian churches. She was a spiritual person who enjoyed watching Billy Graham and even attended one of his crusades. The most precious gift was time with her animals, family, especially her two granddaughters.

Survivors include her children; Beryldell (Brian) Parker and Donelle Oster all of Greeley and Alan (Ambur) Oster of LaSalle; granddaughters Julieanne and Jasmine Parker of Greeley.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and her sister, Beverly Grove in 1981.

A visitation was held on Aug. 24 with services on Aug. 25 all at the Adamson Life Celebration Home. A reception followed the service and interment at the Beebe Draw Cemetery.

Memorial gifts may be made to the "Epilepsy Foundation", "Gritty Pittie Rescue" or the "Animal Rescue Connection" in care of Adamson Life Celebration Home, 2000 47th Ave., Greeley, CO 80634. Friends may leave condolences at adamsoncares.com.