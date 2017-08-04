The Fence Post obituary: Doris Ellen Aden Johnson | TheFencePost.com

Doris Ellen Aden Johnson, 82, July 3, 1935 – July 19, 2017. Akron, Colo.

Doris Ellen Aden Johnson was born July 3, 1935, in Haxtun, Colo., to Brune and Katherine Aden — one of three children. She passed away peacefully with family members at her side on July 19, 2017.

She attended country grade schools and graduated from Akron High School in 1952. She was a switchboard operator for Mountain Bell and processed wheat allotments at the Akron P.M.A. office. She also worked in the assessor's office at the Washington County Courthouse and enjoyed cooking in the Akron school lunch room. For many years she was able to stay at home and care for her family.

In March 1954, she married Harold J. Johnson after he was discharged from the Marine Corps. They were blessed with five children, Larry, Deb, Janet, Chris and Valorie. Doris was a member of Peace Lutheran Church and taught Sunday school and vacation bible school for many years. She was very active with the Dorcas Circle, helping with the church bazaars, and made many quilts over the years — especially baby quilts. Her hobbies included baking, sewing, collecting bells and cheering on the Colorado Rockies. She especially enjoyed spending time with family including grandkids and great grandkids. Many of her wonderful suppers including homemade desserts were enjoyed throughout the years. She always remembered everyone's birthdays and anniversaries and celebrated those and the holidays with family gatherings.

She is survived by her husband Harold of 63 years; one brother, Delbert (Nioma); five children, Larry (Anita) Johnson, Deb (Harry) Slusser, Janet (Keith) Roark, Chris Johnson, Valorie (Cy) Kipp; five grandchildren, three great-grandchildren and numerous extended family members.

Services were held on July 24, 2017, at Peace Lutheran Church in Akron. Memorial donations can be made to the Peace Lutheran Church.