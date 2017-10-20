The Fence Post obituary: Dorothy Mae Hendrix Magnus

Dorothy Mae Hendrix Magnus, 92

May 26, 1925 – Oct. 12, 2017

Limon, Colo.

Dorothy Mae Hendrix Magnus, 92, of Limon went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Oct. 12, 2017. She moved to Colorado Springs, Colo., in January 2016.

Dorothy was born to Claude and Ora Hendrix on May 26, 1925, in Limon. She was the first of six children.

Dorothy graduated from Limon High School in 1943, from the Presbyterian Hospital School of Nursing in 1955, and received a bachelor's of science degree in nursing from the University of Denver in 1957. During her nursing career, Dorothy was employed in Colorado, Washington, New Mexico and Arizona. She especially enjoyed caring for children.

Dorothy married Ralph Magnus in November of 1977. Dorothy and Ralph enjoyed traveling, birdwatching, reading, camping and football. Dorothy was a good cook and loved keeping in touch with family and friends. Dorothy attended and was part of the Hi-Plains Baptist Church family in Limon.

Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents, Claude and Ora Hendrix; sister, Betty June Calkins; brothers, Alvin, Calvin and Harold Hendrix and her husband, Ralph.

She is survived by her brother, Don (Shirley) Hendrix of Colorado Springs, and many nieces and nephews. She is also survived by her step-son, Ron Magnus (Patty) of Colorado Springs; her step-daughter, Elaine Vose (Leonard) of Duncanville, Texas; five grandchildren, and 12 great- grandchildren.

Memorial contributions may be made in Dorothy's name to Freedom Home Assisted Living in Colorado Springs, Colorado Boys Ranch Foundation or your favorite charity.