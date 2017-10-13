The Fence Post obituary: Ed Pickering

Ed Pickering, 77

Dec. 25, 1939 – Sept. 21, 2017

Hygiene, Colo.

Ed Pickering passed away Sept. 21, 2017, at his home. He was 77 years old.

Ed was born on December 25, 1939, in Denver to Frank and Millie (McQueary) Pickering.

He grew up in Kremmling, Colo., and graduated from high school there. He obtained his bachelor's degree in animal science from Colorado State University in 1965, putting himself through school by rodeoing, winning the All-Around Cowboy four times and the regional championship in bulldogging, calf roping and ribbon roping.

In April of 1965, he married Mary Ann Samchuck from Freedom, Penn., and they were together for 52 years before his death. Together they moved from Fort Collins, Colo., to Longmont, Colo., in 1965, and on to their farm in Hygiene in 1967 where they continued to reside.

Ed began working for Coors in the company's cattle feedlot outside of Longmont. He then went to work for himself running cattle across the southwest, starting at his grandfather's ranch in Grand County Colo., and later in Nebraska, Nevada, New Mexico, Texas and most recently, with his son Eric, at their ranch in Red Rock, Ariz.

He was a lifetime member, and gold card holder, of the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association. He bulldogged and roped. Later in life, he thoroughly enjoyed following the rodeo results and visiting with friends about all the good times rodeoing.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Millie; and two sisters, Jean Deter, and infant sister, Stella.

Ed is survived by his wife, Mary Ann; his daughter, Natalie (Michael) Zahradnik; his son, Eric (Leissa) Pickering; his sister, Joy Raley; and his grandchildren, Monte Pickering, Grady Picker-ing, Sonia Zahradnik and Mandel Zahradnik.

A memorial service was held at the West Grand High School in Kremmling on Oct. 7. Memorial contributions can be made to the Justin Cowboy Crisis Fund at http://www.justincowboycrisisfund.org or the Middle Park 4-H Scholarship Fund, C/O Grand County Extension Office, PO Box 475, Kremmling, CO 80459.

Cremation entrusted to Ahlberg Funeral Chapel and Crematory. Visit http://www.ahlbergfuneralchapel.com to share condolences.