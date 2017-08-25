The Fence Post Obituary: Eddie McClain

Eddie McClain, 74

April 7, 1943 – Aug. 19, 2017

North Platte, Neb.

Eddie McClain, age 74 of North Platte, passed away Aug. 19, 2017, at Bryan West in Lincoln, Neb., after a short battle with very rare and aggressive Epstein Barr Virus associated lymphoproliferative disorder (T-Cell lymphoma). He was born April 7, 1943, at North Platte to Elmer E. and Eva (Gifford) McClain Sr.

Eddie graduated from McPherson County High School in 1962 and later served in the Nebraska National Guard. On Jan. 8, 1965, he was united in marriage to Carolyn M. McKain in North Platte. To that marriage they welcomed and raised Duane and Vicki. In 1967, he bought his first cattle truck and began his livestock order buying business that he continued until his death. Eddie built his business on integrity and honesty. His family and customers were his priority. He had countless customers and none were more important than the other.

He and Carolyn enjoyed rodeoing and team roping for over 30 years. After roping they took up golfing. They would golf at Lake Maloney Golf Course two to three times a week. Eddie and Carolyn did everything socially together. They had a very special marriage and relationship. He especially enjoyed watching his grandchildren grow and develop. He was known for his infectious smile and sense of humor.

He was a member of the First United Methodist Church, Buffalo Bill Rodeo Committee, Nebraska State Rodeo Association and Lake Maloney Roping Club. He and Carolyn were members of the committee that put on the NSRA Finals at North Platte for several years. Eddie touched so many lives with all of his business and activities.

Survivors include his loving wife, Carolyn; son, Duane (Kendi) McClain of North Platte; daughter, Vicki McClain of Lancaster, Texas; grandchildren, Kortney (C.J. O'Conner) McGaughy, Bart McGaughy and Slade and Hayden McClain; three sisters, Lauretta (Ollie) Valentine of Kearney, Neb., Evelyn (Clarence) Correll of Gering, Neb., Donna (Leroy) Daly of Tryon, Neb.; brother-in-law, Ron (Pam) McKain of North Platte; two sister-in-laws, Nadean (Gerald) Chandler, Keystone and Janelle McKain; Gretna and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Roy McClain; in-laws, Chuck and Elsie McKain; brother-in-law, George McKain; and nephews, Bart Daly and Luke McKain.

A celebration of Eddie's life will be at 3 p.m. on Sept. 1, 2017, at the First United Methodist Church. A gathering of friends will be immediately following at the Wild West Arena Pavilion. You are encouraged to attend either or both. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the First United Methodist Church Building Fund or to Lake Maloney Golf Course.