The Fence Post obituary: Edward J Meier

Edward J Meier, 91

Aug. 5, 1925 – July 23, 2017

Denver, Colo.

Edward J. Meier, formerly of Ovid, Colo., died at his Denver home on July 23, 2017.

Born Aug. 5, 1925, in Denver, he was raised on a farm near Ovid.

During his childhood, Ed worked on the family farm, and was active in 4-H with sugar beet and livestock projects, including showing cattle at the National Western Stock Show. In November 1949, he suffered a severe injury during harvest, which resulted in the loss of his left hand.

While farming with his father, Jacob, and brother, Elmer, the diversified business grew to include corn, sugar beets, beans, hay and an expanded cattle-feeding operation.

Edward enjoyed attending livestock auctions and hauling his own cattle and feed.

Edward married RoseMary Pelster on Jan. 7, 1953. Their family grew to include seven children. RoseMary became his lifelong business partner as well.

During his life, Ed was active in his community. He was a long-time member of the Ovid Lions Club, served on the Sedgwick County Soil Conservation Board, receiving the Distinguished Service Award after 16 years of service, served on the Northeastern Colorado Resources and Development Committee, the Council of Governments, the Sedgwick County Planning Committee, the Sedgwick County Weed Board, the Ovid Factory Sugar Beet Growers Association, the Highline Rural Electric Association board of directors, the Colorado Rural Electric Association and the Western United Electric Supply. Ed was a longtime member of Farmer's Union.

Ed also enjoyed hosting foreign exchange students during the time his children were home. Beginning in 1987, Edward and RoseMary started traveling internationally, enjoying trips to Europe, the Soviet Union, Mexico, Belize, Guatemala and Japan. Later in his life, Edward diversified his real estate interests to include commercial properties in Denver and a beach house in Hawaii, where he enjoyed spending time relaxing.

Edward is survived by his wife, RoseMary of Denver; his seven children, Edward and MaryBeth of Albuquerque, N.M., Bill of Brighton, Colo., Virginia (Dan) Dudden of Kailua, Hawaii, Steve (Katie) of Denver, Anne (Marc) Newman of Holyoke, Colo., Beth (Michael) Wilcox of Coppell, Texas, and Patricia of Denver; 10 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; a sister, Margret Anne Stieb of Iliff, Colo.; along with many cousins, nieces and nephews.

Ed is preceded in death by his parents, Jacob and Catherine; sister, Lucille Gray; brother, Elmer Meier; and granddaughter, Brooklynn Newman.

Mass of Christian burial was held Aug. 5, 2017, St. Anthony's Catholic Church in Julesburg, Colo. A Rosary was held before service at the church.

Memorials can be made in his name to St. Anthony's Catholic Church in Julesburg, to be designated to a music fund.