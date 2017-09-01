The Fence Post obituary: Elizabeth Vanzant

Elizabeth Vanzant, 31

Feb. 13, 1986 – July 28, 2017

Broomfield, Colo.

Elizabeth "Libby" Vanzant passed away on Friday, July 28, 2017, after a courageous battle with Leukemia. She was born on Feb. 13, 1986, in Englewood, Colo., and was raised in Broomfield. She attended Broomfield High School where she met the love of her life, best friend and soul mate.

She married Cory Vanzant on June 23, 2006. In 2007, they were the proud parents of son, Landon. In 2010 they welcomed another son, Lincoln. In 2013, Avery, the little girl they dreamed of entered their life. Their family was complete. They continued to live and raise their family in Broomfield.

She enjoyed camping and fishing at Marshall Lake, vacationing in Florida and a special trip to Hawaii. In 2016, she shared a special moment when she went hunting with Cory and bagged her first deer. She loved baking brownies and doing projects with her children. One of her greatest accomplishments was earning her master's degree with honors while undergoing cancer treatment. She was employed at Front Range Community College as the director of accounts receivable.

She is survived by her husband, Cory; children, Landon, Lincoln and Avery; in-laws, Terry and Karen Vanzant; Karen's parents, David and Kathryn King; brother-in-law, Casey Vanzant and his son Jaxsen; parents, Lori and Mike C'DeBaca; her brothers, Jamie Walker and Michael (Krista) C'DeBaca; her Nana, GG (Peggy Walker); her Pompa, Gerald Walker (she was his favorite); a special aunt and uncle, Ruthanne (Ruie) and Jeff Phillips; as well as many aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Rocky Mountain Law Enforcement Federal Credit Union, 700 W. 39th Ave., Denver, (303) 458-6660, under Vanzant Children Fund. Donations can be made by check over the phone.

Services were held on Aug. 3, 2017.