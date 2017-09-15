The Fence Post obituary; Elmer Albert Krause

Elmer Albert Krause, 103

June 19, 1914 – Aug. 10, 2017

Plainview, Neb.

Elmer Krause, 103 years old, passed away peacefully with his daughter by his side on Aug. 10, 2017, at Community Pride Care Center in Battle Creek, Neb.

Elmer was born in a sod house on June 19, 1914, to John and Lillie (Wortman) Krause on the family homestead near Flagler, Colo. He was the first baby baptized in the Flagler Lutheran Church. In 1915, his family moved to his grandparents, August and Henrietta Krause's farm north of Plainview.

The family then moved to Tekamah in 1920, returning to Plainview in 1925 after purchasing the Krause farm. Elmer attended school in Plainview graduating in 1936 from Plainview High School. He was confirmed in 1928 at Zion Lutheran Church. He farmed with his father during the depression years and in 1936, unable to find jobs locally, Elmer and several friends headed west working as farm laborers in Utah, Idaho and Washington.

He returned to Plainview in 1938 to help his dad farm. On June 1, 1941, he married Gertrude Weber. Elmer and Gertrude farmed northeast of Breslau, Neb. In 1943, they purchased their own farm 2 miles north of Plainview. They were blessed with two children.

They then purchased his parent's farm and additional quarters. Elmer enjoyed going to farm sales and cattle auctions. Elmer was an active member of Zion Lutheran Church throughout his life. After moving into Plainview, Elmer and Gertrude traveled and enjoyed activities of their family. In 2006, they celebrated their 66th Anniversary. Gertrude passed away suddenly in 2008. Elmer continued to live independently helping out on the farm and caring for Gertrude's rose garden. Before his 101st birthday, he fell, suffering a severe fracture and became a resident at Community Pride Care Center. Elmer remained physically active in farming into his late '90s and was involved with the decision making and business end of farming until his final days.

Elmer was preceded in death by his spouse, parents, two brothers, numerous other relatives and friends. He is survived by daughter, Ellen (Bill) Kurzenberger; of Bassett, Neb.; their four children, Kim (Paul) Jacoby of Lancaster, Pa., Kami (Gary) Depue of Fremont, Neb., Karen (Randy) Lienemann of Omaha and BJ (Alicia) Kurzenberger of Omaha. Also surviving him are his son, Vernon (Tama) Krause of Norfolk; their two children, Deanna (Edward) Kramer of Woodbury, Minn., Angela Krause of Norfolk, 19 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren. He is also survived by special friends Joe Grosserode of Tilden Neb., and Lee Alexander and Ken Stelling of Plainview whose visits along with those of Pastor Bucklew meant so much to him.

Funeral services were held at Zion Lutheran Church in Plainview on Aug. 18, 2017. Visitation preceded the funeral services. Interment was at Pleasant View Cemetery.