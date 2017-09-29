The Fence Post obituary: FRANK WAITE

FRANK WAITE, 86

AUG. 17, 1931 –

AUG. 31, 2017

LONGMONT, COLO.

Frank Waite passed away peacefully at his home in Longmont on Aug. 31, 2017. He had just celebrated his 86th birthday earlier in that month.

Frank was born on Aug. 17, 1931 in Rochester, N.Y., to Frank and Mary. He was the eldest of five children, being a brother to Helen, Emogene, William and Robert.

Frank spent his early years growing up in Rochester. His grandmother had a small farm where he would help her grow vegetables and work with the livestock. He had a passion for horses from an early age. Frank worked laying iron at the Kodak plant in Rochester and began to rodeo in upstate New York all the way down to Kissimmee, Fla. He rode bulls and saddle broncs with his best friend, Boyce Burnett.

Frank was drafted into the U.S. Army in 1952, after basic training at Fort Dix. He then served his country proudly when he was shipped to Korea where he spent the next two years. When he was discharged in 1954 he had risen to the rank of Master Sargent.

After returning home to Rochester, Frank and Boyce decided to concentrate on rodeoing, joining the Rodeo Cowboys Association, (now the PRCA) and decided to head west.

Frank met his wife Jean at the Fourth of July rodeo in Greeley, Colo., in 1955 and they were married on Sept. 24, 1955. They were blessed with two daughters, Shyla and Amy, after living in Limon, Colo., Golden, Colo., and Broomfield, Colo., for a few years, they built their dream home complete with barns, corrals and arena just south of Longmont in 1969.

Frank began to work for Coors in the fall of 1958 and after 35 years he retired as manager of quality control of the end line.

Frank continued to rodeo but did give up riding rough stock and began to team rope. He was an active member of the USTRC, PRCA and NOTRA.

He roped with both of his daughters and had many great memories of friends and family coming by to rope at the house. He supported both of his girls in rodeoing, hauling them to Little Britches and High School rodeos. He made sure they always had a good horse to ride and fresh cattle to rope.

He was a devoted husband and amazing father, home and family were everything to Frank.

He was preceded in death by his parents; as well as his brother, Father William; sister, Emogene; as well as his wife Jean, in 2016.

Frank is survived by his two daughters, Shyla McKee of Longmont and Amy (John) Gallagher of Bennett, Colo.; grandchildren, Jayme (McKee) Sewell, Jason McKee, Frank Gallagher, Teresa Jean (TJ) Gallagher; and great-grandchildren, Rio and Stella Sewell.

A Celebration of Life and a luncheon will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017 at Franks house, located at 5525 N 115th St, Longmont, Colo. Memorial contributions can be made to the Halcyon Hospice in c/o Ahlberg Funeral Chapel. Visit http://www.ahlbergfuneralchapel.com to share condolences.