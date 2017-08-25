The Fence Post Obituary: Gale Stevens

Gale Stevens, 70

June 20, 1947 – Aug. 5, 2017

Longmont, Colo.

Gale "Toad" Stevens was born June 20, 1947 in Erie County to Betty Petroff and Ray Petrie. Toad was adopted by Charles Stephens when he was 14. He was a brick mason by trade and enjoyed car races, yard sales, fishing and spending time at Speedway Auto.

He is preceded in death by both parents and a few aunts. He is survived by his wife, Connie; daughters, Brook and Missy; a son, Patrick Stephens; as well as one grandson, Wyatt Cunningham.

No services or memorial will be held per deceased preference. His ashes will be scattered at a few select places.