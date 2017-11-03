The Fence post obituary: Genevieve Maud Yetter

Genevieve Maud Yetter, 93

May 24, 1924 – Sept. 27, 2017

Greeley, Colo.

Genevieve Maud Yetter, 93, of Greeley, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2017, at Life Care Center of Greeley. She was born on May 24, 1924 in Milliken, Colo., to William and Maud (Warner) Shable. Her mother passed away when she was 7 months old and was she raised by her maternal grandparents, Grant and Melissa Warner.

Genevieve was raised in Milliken, attended and graduated from Daniel's School, Milliken High School and Greeley Commercial College. She worked as a bookkeeper, retiring from Empire Gas of Greeley.

On Dec. 22, 1946, Genevieve married Eldon Yetter at her brother's home on the Shable family homestead in Milliken.

Genevieve was a member of Gilcrest Community Baptist Church and baptized at Greeley Baptist Temple, she attended Journey Christian. Genevieve was a charter member of the LaSalle VFW Post 9461; holding numerous offices and was a life member of the VFW Adamson-Warmuth Post 6624.

Genevieve served as PTO president, a leader of King's Daughter's, Youth Grange, 4-H and Brownies. She hosted day camps for the Brownie-Girl Scouts.

Genevieve enjoyed cooking, canning, oil painting, scrapbooking and genealogy. She also enjoyed camping and snowmobiling. Above all she loved time spent with her family and her dog, DooDad. She loved taking part in her grandchildren's lives. She loved attending their activities and spending as much time as possible with them.

Genevieve is survived by her daughters, Colleen (John) Lackey of Hudson, Colo.; LaDean Long of La Salle, Colo.; two grandchildren, Brandon (Brooke) Long of Roundrock, Texas and Karah (Brandon) Long of La Salle; and two great-grandchildren, Corbin and Cohen Holman.

She was preceded in death by her husband, parents and brothers, Guy, Delbert and Alva Shable.

The funeral service was held Oct. 3, 2017, at Stoddard Funeral Home. Interment was at Sunset Memorial Gardens.

Memorial contributions may be made to Adamson-Warmuth VFW Post 6624 Auxiliary or Journey Christian Church both in care of Stoddard Funeral Home, 3205 West 28th St., Greeley, CO 80634.