The Fence Post obituary: Gloria Jean Kallsen

Gloria Jean Kallsen, 71

Oct. 4, 1946 – Oct. 15, 2017

Gill, Colo.

Gloria Jean Kallsen, 71, of Gill passed away in Greeley, Colo., on Oct. 15, 2017, of natural causes, surrounded by her family. She was born in Rockford, Ill., to William and Margaret (Muckart) Katherine.

Gloria married Nick Kallsen on April 4, 1966, in Belton, Texas. They settled in Brighton, Colo., and started their family the following year. They later moved to Morgan County and were residents for over 25 years.

Gloria enjoyed being a mom, ranch-wife, hairdresser to all and babysitter to many extended "family" members. Their door was always open and there was always room at the table for anyone who showed up. There were no strangers, just family. This was a tradition passed down from Nick's mom, Pearlie Kallsen.

Gloria is survived by her husband, Nick of Gill; two children, Tonya (Gordon) Griess of Greeley and Terry Kallsen of Gill; two grandsons, Blaine Kallsen and Dustin Griess; one sister, Jannyce Bennett of Buffalo, Wyo.; two sisters-in-law, Bonnie (Dale) Arnold of Strasburg, Colo., and LarriLou Kallsen of Brighton; Three nieces and eight nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her brother, William "Dave" Katherine; brother in-law, Terry Kallsen; her two sisters, Lettie Katherine and Dorothy McDaniel; and three nephews, Daryl, Joey and Spencer.

A Celebration of Life with family and friends was held on Oct. 28 at 27754 WCR 66, near Gill. In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to Children's Hospital of Denver in Gloria's name c/o Heer Mortuary.

