The Fence Post obituary: Harry Albert Loss

HARRY ALBERT LOSS, 89

MARCH 2, 1928 – JUNE 18, 2017

MONTROSE, COLO.

Harry Albert Loss, 89, passed away June 18, 2017, in his home with his loving wife, Joyce, by his side. They were just three days short of their 67th wedding anniversary. Harry was born March 2, 1928, to Robert C. Loss and Cozette (Spencer) Loss. Harry attended Oak Grove Elementary and Montrose High School, where he lettered in basketball.

On June 21, 1950, he married Joyce Workman. Harry and Joyce had three children, Harry Dean (Cathy) Loss, Linda (Jim) Golden and Rick (Rose) Loss. He was drafted in the U.S. Army in 1952, where he served in the Korean War. He served in the 21st AAA "Quad Lightning" Battalion of the 25th Infantry Division – Anti Aircraft, gaining the rank of Sergeant First Class.

In addition to ranching, he worked for Berterello's Machine Shop, then started his own shop at his home on West Oak Grove Road, sharpening plow shares and repairing machinery for local farms.

Harry loved working in his shop, which neighbor Matt Miles and his son Nick had built for him out of the goodness of their hearts. He also loved spending time at the summer pasture in Hank's Valley, where the family spent many happy times.

Harry is survived by his loving wife, Joyce; sons, Harry D. of Montrose; Rich Loss of Olathe, Colo.; his daughter, Linda Golden of Cheyenne, Wyo.; Grandchildren, Deanne (Nathan) Compton, Lynn Albert Loss, Mike Loss, Alisa (Brandon) Parish all of Montrose. Also surviving are five great-grandchildren, Duncan, Amara and Brendan Compton, Jameson and Christopher Parish, all of Montrose.

A Memorial Service was held at the Crippin Funeral Home Chapel on June 25, 2017.

Special thanks from the family to the staff of HopeWest Hospice for their help with Harry's needs and the family's needs, and to Welcome Home Alliance for Veterans and John Davis for help with equipment.

Also, thanks to the staff at San Juan Living Center, especially the therapists who helped him get ready to come home. Thanks to doctors Brezinsky, Christine Geiszl, and Judkins, for their care.

Memorial contributions may be made to Welcome Home Alliance for Veterans, at 11 S. Park, Montrose, CO 81401; HopeWest Hospice 725 South 4th St., Montrose, CO 81401; or the Workman Loss Scholarship Fund, which was set up years ago by Joyce Loss in honor of her parents, Tim and Myrtle Workman and Harry's parents, Robert and Cozette Loss.