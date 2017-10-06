The Fence Post obituary: Harry B. Kingery

Harry B. Kingery, 89

Oct. 7, 1927 – Aug. 11, 2017

Collbran, Colo.

Harry B. Kingery passed away in his chair with his puppy Migs, by his side on Aug. 11, 2017.

Harry was born in Paonia, Colo., on Oct. 7, 1927, to Essie and Harry Sr. He attended school in Delta, Colo., after which he was proud to serve in the U.S. Navy Hospital Corp. in San Diego. After WWII Harry attended Colorado State University for two years. He then moved to Delta where he owned and operated a Purina Feed Store with his father.

After moving to Denver, Harry began a career driving for Continental Trailways where he was a master operator and union representative for over 30 years. A career highlight was driving almost 7 million miles for Trailways accident-free.

While in Denver, Harry became a self-taught student of animal genetics as he developed his lifetime interest in horse and dog breeding. During this time, he acquired his real estate license and enjoyed the real estate marketing process.

Harry and his wife Dian moved to Collbran, Colo., in 1977 where Harry lived a life as a proud rancher on Spear K Ranch, turning fallow land into fine hay fields. In Collbran, he loved morning sunrises, his pets, good company, smiles from friends, the warmth of a winter fire, a good cup of coffee, his tractors and of course his wife, Dian.

Harry was a quiet, gentle and compassionate man. He was most strong in the hearts of Mark and Joannie, the children of his heart. He was loved by his friends and was adored by Dian. Their marriage was a beautiful love affair.

He is survived by his loving wife of 50 years Dian; two children as well as several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Graveside services were held Sept. 3, at Clover Cemetery in Collbran, followed by coffee and pie at the Collbran Café.