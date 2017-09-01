The Fence Post obituary: JAMES DUNCAN

JAMES DUNCAN, 82

DEC. 10, 1934 –

MARCH 16, 2017

DIXON, WYO.

James (Jim) Duncan passed away quietly in his home on March 16, 2017. Jim was preceded in death by his wife of 51 years, Mary (Rader) Duncan. Mary passed in December 2014.

Jim and Mary were often found playing cards in the morning and evening while planning and reviewing the day's events. Jim loved ranching almost as much as he loved Mary. Mary loved cats, sewing, flowers, and the color purple; she loved Jim too!

Jim and Mary enjoyed road trips to visit family, to see new places and to spend time enjoying things together that were often missing in everyday ranch life. They cherished this time with each other. No matter where they went Jim and Mary would lend a hand to almost anyone who needed it — paying it forward long before the phrase was ever coined.

Jim and Mary are survived by Mary's children, Janice and Jeff Jamison and their families; their son Doug Duncan, his children Isaac and Riley Duncan; Jim's sister, June (Clyde) Oberg and children and their families; Jim's sister-in-law, Catherine Duncan, her family; and the families of his other brothers and sister who have passed away.

Surviving Jim and continuing to run Duncan Livestock are nephew, Duane (Patty) Duncan; Duane's sons and Jim's great nephews; Bill (Davi) Duncan and their children Wyatt and Taylor; Keith (Michelle) Duncan and their children Thomas, Tanner and Torran. Mary is survived by her children and their families and brother Melvin Rader. She was preceded in death by brother Frank and her sister Mona.

A celebration of Jim and Mary's lives was held on Sept. 3, 2017, at the Little Snake River Museum in Savery, Wyo. This site is very close to where Jim went to school and where Mary won a pancake flip relay!