The Fence Post obituary: Judith Ann Francone | TheFencePost.com

Judith Ann Francone, 74

Feb. 27, 1943 – July 18, 2017

Orchard, Colo.

Judith Ann (Weber) Francone, passed away at the age of 74, in Orchard on July 18, 2017. She was surrounded by her family.

Judy was born on Feb. 27, 1943. She was the third child of eight, born to Michael and Lena (Kaiser) Weber, in Denver. As a child, her family moved to various places, eventually ending up in Keenesburg, Colo. She graduated from Keenesburg High School in 1960. She was employed at a restaurant in Keenesburg where she met the love of her life, Charles D. Francone. They were married Sept. 3, 1960, and moved to the Fort Morgan area. To this union, five children were born, Bryan (Connie) Francone of Orchard, Brett (Leona) Francone of Sterling, Colo., Robert (Jane) Francone of Hudson, Colo., Krystal Miller of Beaver City, Neb., and Jo Francone of Denver.

Judy worked in various places as a cook and a waitress. In 1975, Charles and Judy bought a home in Orchard. In 1978, she attended Highland Hills Beauty Academy. Upon graduation, she was employed at Park Lane Beauty Salon in Fort Morgan, Colo. Later, she opened Hair Shanty in her home in Orchard.

She loved her family and enjoyed camping with all of them.

Judy loved to read, solve crossword puzzles, and crochet. She crocheted a baby blanket for all her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Judy was a member of the Rebekah's and Glad Club. She enjoyed having coffee with her friends.

She is survived by her five children, 13 grandchildren, 36 great-grandchildren; sisters, Jeannie (Everett) Urie of Golden, Colo. and Kathryn Sweeten of Medford, Ore.

She is preceded in death by parents, Michael and Lena Weber; husband, Charles; sisters, Louise Thompson, Bonita Ferguson, Vivian Locust; brothers, Tommy Weber and Michael Weber.

Memorial Services are to be held at the Weldon Valley Presbyterian Church in Goodrich, Colo., on August 19, 2017, at 10:30 a.m. Lunch will be served at her Celebration of Life at her home, 22910 Dunreathe Ave., in Orchard, Colo. immediately following the services.