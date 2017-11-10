The Fence Post obituary: Judy Kay Hammer

Judy Kay Hammer, 72

July 14, 1945 – Oct. 22, 2017

Grand Junction, Colo., formerly of Yampa, Colo.

Judy Kay Hammer passed away Oct. 22, 2017, with loved ones at her side. She was born to Arza and Marie (Mayberry) Mills on July 14, 1945, in Steamboat Springs, Colo.

Judy was the youngest of nine siblings. She had six brothers and two sisters. On April 6, 1947, she was baptized at Fruita Methodist Church. She spent most of her childhood on the western slope and graduated from Fruita High School in 1963. On June 22, 1968, she married Jim Hammer. After a few years in the Grand Junction area, she and Jim moved to Yampa, where they raised three children together, Emma Lou, Steven Ted and Dianna Kay.

Along with being a homemaker, Judy was a well-known cook for the train station in P-burg. Her hobbies included crafting homemade projects and collecting swans. She had quite a collection of Disney movies, which made her a favorite for the young ones around to hang out with. In Judy's later years, her failing health caused her to move back down to Grand Junction to be closer to her daughters, where she spent the last years of her life.

Judy is survived by her husband of 49 years, Jim Hammer; Emma (Kip) McClanahan, Steve (Melinda) Hammer, Dianna (Justin) Grieger, nine grandkids, one great-grandboy, and her two sisters.

She was preceded in death by her parents and brothers.

A memorial was held Nov. 4 at 11 a.m. at Ladies Aid Hall in Yampa, officiated by Pastor Bruce Dunsdon. Memorial contributions can be made at Bank of the San Juans.