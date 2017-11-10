The Fence Post obituary: Kenneth Philip Williams

Kenneth Philip Williams, 82

Sept. 26, 1935 – Oct. 12, 2017

Imperial, Neb.

Kenneth "Kenny" Philip Williams was born to Philip Edgar and Pauline (Stroh) Williams on Sept. 26, 1935, in Greeley, Colo. Kenny passed away on Oct. 12, 2017, at his home in Imperial. He was 82 years of age.

He attended elementary school and high school in Gill, Colo. Kenny served in the United Sates Army from February 1954 to February 1956. While in the service he received his G.E.D. and rose to the rank of Specialist.

Ken married Kathy Hopkins on Jan. 10, 1965, in Greeley, Colo. Kenny and Kathy settled in Gill, Colo. He farmed in the Gill area and excelled in raising sugar beets, onions, dry beans and feeding cattle. In 1970, they moved to Greeley, where Kenny went to work in construction for Webham Construction Company. In 1973 he and a close friend, Dave Gibson, started their own business Gibson-Williams Construction Company. Their company built several hundred homes in the Greeley and Front Range area of Colorado as well as Grand Junction.

In 1986, Kenny and Kathy moved to San Dimas, Calif., where Kenny continued in construction. The couple divorced in 1988. Kenny moved to Imperial in 1990 where he continued to do construction work. In 1994, Ken went to work for the Imperial Country Club. Kenny took great pride in maintaining and manicuring the course and taking care of the clubhouse through 2011. During his time at the country club, Kenny became a mentor to many young men that had the opportunity to work for him. After his retirement, Kenny enjoyed helping family members on the farm and taking care of their yards.

Ken was an avid golfer, bowler, fisherman, loved to travel on cruises, trap shoot, target shoot, dance and snow and water ski. He was a member of the Greeley Elks and Greeley Moose clubs. He also sponsored Little League soccer and baseball in the Greeley area.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Philip and Pauline; and grandparents, Henry and Katie (Walters) Stroh and Harvey and Annie (Elass) Williams.

He is survived by sister, JoAnn (Don) Bernhardt of Imperial; nephews, Kerry Bernhardt of Champion, Neb., and Kurt (Kristi) Bernhardt of Lamar, Colo.; niece, Darcy (Joe) Bernhardt of Fort Myers, Fla.; great-nieces and nephews, Preston Bernhardt, Alexa Bernhardt and fiancé Jeff Banks, Austin Bernhardt and Ryan Bernhardt.

A celebration of life service will be held at a later date.

A memorial has been established to the Imperial Country Club. Online condolences may be left at liewerfuneralhome.com.