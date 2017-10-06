The Fence Post obituary: LaFaye Ann Sheahan

LaFaye Ann Sheahan, 85

April 7, 1932 – Sept. 10, 2017

Waverly, Colo.

LaFaye Ann, "Faye" passed away on Sept. 10, 2017. Faye had the pleasure of seeing all of her children just prior to her passing. Born April 7, 1932 to Wally and Della Jensen (Chilcoat), Faye was raised on a cattle farm in Norfolk, Neb. The family moved to Goodland, Kan., where Faye met a cowboy named Charlie, her husband of 66 years.

Moving to Fort Collins, Colo., shortly after being married, Faye began her family of six children. A committed homemaker, wife and mother, Faye was adept at cultivating a fruitful garden, canning, freezing, pickling everything that the rocky Colorado ground would yield. Generating three meals a day for a family of eight from the freezer, cupboard and a rare trip to the grocery store was her specialty.

In addition to her culinary skills, with four boys and two girls, Faye became an excellent nurse, seamstress, barber, referee, judge and disciplinarian. For much of her life, she kept a very tidy house with very limited assistance from household conveniences such as a dishwasher, garbage disposal or clothes dryer.

In an effort to help buoy the financial needs of a family of eight in difficult economic times, Faye began an at-home business of wreath making. She was supported by her family to gather the pine boughs and deliver the wreaths to the buyer. But Faye was single handedly responsible for the manufacture of thousands of Christmas wreathes each year over the course of several years. Holiday decorations that adorned the doors of many thousands of northern Colorado homes and businesses during the holidays, each made personally and by hand.

Finally, Faye and Charlie settled in Waverly, Colo., in 1970 on a small-acreage area. With the six children at an age of self-sufficiency, Faye took a position with American Breeders Service as lab technician. She learned the business from the ground up and became a beloved member of the staff while employed there for 10 years. Following Faye's time at ABS, she and Charlie continued to raise farm animals, operate Sheahan's Carriage Service as well as an ever-open house for the myriad of grandchildren and great-grandchildren. After a lifetime of concern for and service to others, Faye passed away at 85 years of age.

Faye is survived by two daughters, Linda (Gary) Ellis of Fort Collins, Colo., and Therese (Roger) Burns of Wellington, Colo; four sons, Bill (Peggy) Sheahan of Rocky Ford, Colo., Mike (Cindy) Sheahan of Castle Rock, Colo., Tom (Cheryl) Sheahan of Fort Collins and Danny Sheahan of Klamath Falls, Ore. Faye is also survived by three siblings, 18 grandchildren, 33 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.