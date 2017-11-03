The Fence Post obituary: Larry Dean Nordholm

Larry Dean Nordholm, 81

April 18, 1936 – Oct. 21, 2017

Fort Lupton, Colo.

Larry Dean Nordholm, 81, of Fort Lupton passed away Oct. 21, 2017 at his residence.

He was born April 18, 1936, in Padroni, Colo., to John and Ella (Johnson) Nordholm, the youngest of 10 children. Larry enlisted in the Airforce in 1953, serving in Japan and Washington, D.C., and was honorably discharged in 1961. He worked for Security Life of Denver for 32 years, retiring in 1988.

Larry had a small farm in Hudson, Colo., and in retirement moved to a larger farm near Torrington, Wyo.

He loved music, the guitar and singing. In the early 80s he and his wife, Lavena formed a band, "The Waywords" playing gigs in the Hudson area. Larry enjoyed life and made friends wherever he went and always had a cold beer.

He was an active member of the American Legion in Nebraska, Wyoming and Colorado. He was also a member of the Lions Club in Hudson.

Larry is survived by his eight children and their spouses, Terry (Crystal) Nordholm, Theresa (Max) Wharton, Tim (Ann Marie) Nordholm, Tammy (Dave) Herbert, Troy (Silvia) Nordholm, Tilden Nordholm, Ted (Bobette) Nordholm and Tanya (Myke) Parsley. She is also survived by 13 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and sister, Mary Jane (Bill) Parker.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Lavena Nordholm; his parents; and eight siblings.

Visitation was on Oct. 28, 2017, followed by a Life Celebration Service both at Adamson. Interment was in Linn Grove Cemetery.

To leave condolences with the family visit adamsoncares.com.