The Fence Post Obituary: Marc David Amick

Marc David Amick, 43

Sept. 8, 1973 – July 22, 2017

Sedalia, Colo.

Marcus "Marc" David Amick was born Sept. 8, 1973, in Greeley, Colo., and joined the Amick family Oct. 5, 1973, to live on Jackson Creek Road in Sedalia. Marc lived in Douglas County all his life. He attended Little Bears Preschool, Sedalia Elementary, South Elementary, Castle Rock Junior High and Douglas County High School. Marc was a 10-year 4-H member, he raised cattle, hogs and sheep and was one of the first members of the Douglas County roping club.

He was preceded in death by Grandma and Grandpa Navarro, Grandma and Grandpa Amick and his dogs Whooey and Sue.

Marc is survived by wife and bestfriend, Rhonda Garton and Willy; mother, Marsha; father, David; sister, Kristin Schmidt; brother-in-law, Hans Schmidt; nephews, Hayden Schmidt, Lauren Bolejack and AJ Montoya; nieces, Madison Schmidt, Brendan McGowan, Lainey Schmidt and Rorey Schmidt; companion, Ginny Prestridge and many aunts, uncles and cousins.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to The National Multiple Sclerosis Society, "Team Crankin for a Cure". Memorial Service was held at Plum Creek Church, 960 I-25, Castle Rock, CO 80104 on Aug. 19, 2017.