The Fence Post obituary: Mary Ann Bucholz | TheFencePost.com

Mary Ann Bucholz, 97, Sept. 7, 1919 – July 22, 2017, Roggen, Colo.

Mary Ann Buchholz, 97, of Roggen, passed away on July 22, 2017, in Brighton, Colo. She was born on Sept. 7, 1919, in Andale, Kan., to Charles and Susan (Grassl) Lies. She graduated from high school in 1939 from Andale, and later married Vincent Buchholz on Oct. 9, 1948, in Andale.

She worked various jobs, including working for Cessna and AT&T prior to her marriage to Vincent. She loved to fish and loved to travel. In her later years, Mary Ann enjoyed spending the winter months in Arizona with her husband and friends. Mary Ann was also a member of the Altar and Rosary Society at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Roggen, of which Mary Ann and Vincent had been members since 1948.

Mary Ann is survived by one daughter; sister, Virginia Buchholz of Rancho Palos Verdes, Calif.; four sons, Rene Buchholz of Brighton, Mark Buchholz of Brighton, William (Susan) Buchholz of Keenesburg, Colo., and Philip (Jeanne) Buchholz of Roggen.

She is also survived by two sisters, Stacy (Carl) Sigg of Mount Hope, Kan., Charlotte Beat of Murdock, Kan., and eight grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her parents; five siblings, Peter, Theresa, Matilda, Bertha and John; and her husband, Vincent.

The Rosary Service was on July 28, 2017. The Mass of Christian Burial followed on July 29, 2017. Both services were held at Sacred Heart Catholic Church. ❖