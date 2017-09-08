The Fence Post obituary: Mary Lou Clark

Mary Lou Clark, 88

June 22, 1929 – Aug. 23, 2017

Greeley, Colo.

Mary Lou Clark of Greeley passed away Aug. 23, 2017, at University Hospital in Aurora, Colo. She was 88 years old.

Mary Lou was born June 22, 1929, to Louis and Mildred (McElfresh) Hansen in Boulder, Colo. She attended Davidson School, a three-room school in rural Boulder County, through the eighth grade, after which she entered Longmont High School. After graduating in 1947, Mary Lou attended Colorado State University for a short time before marriage became a priority. She met C.H. Clark at a sugar beet transfer facility and they were married on Easter Sunday, April 9, 1950, in Longmont, Colo.

Mary Lou worked as a bookkeeper for two car dealerships before completing her education degree at Colorado State College (UNC). She taught elementary school before becoming the typing teacher at Longmont Jr. High and then Longs Peak Jr. High. She later became the business teacher at Lyons Senior High School where she sponsored the FBLA, having a number of students qualify for state competition. Mary Lou was a member of the St. Vrain Saddle Club and the St. Vrain Education Association, and retired from teaching in 1986.

After her retirement, Mary Lou loved her winters in Wickenburg, Ariz. That also meant stopping at Gallup, N.M., to visit the Indian Market on every trip, as well as other stops along the way because of her love of Native American culture, art and crafts.

She tended her cactus garden and looked forward to many evenings playing cards with friends. Here in Colorado, there were motorcycle rides, gourds to decorate and flowers to tend. In both places, she loved to cook and cross stitch. In the course of their marriage, Mary Lou and C.H. renovated a total of 14 houses. She served as a chaperone for the Miss Rodeo Colorado Pageant for many years and also enjoyed attending the Miss Rodeo America Pageant. More than anything, Mary Lou loved spending time with her family.

Mary Lou is survived by her husband of 67 years, C.H.; son, Douglas (Laura) Clark; daughter, Nyla Bristow (Terry Jacobsen); brother, Arthur Wayne (Karen) Hansen; granddaughters, Shannon (Seth) Koester and Corrine Clark; step-granddaughter, Stephanie (Ryan) Sleight; great-grandsons, Bryant, Corbin and Nash Koester; and step grandchildren, Riesa and Kael Sleight.

Memorial Services will be held at noon on Oct. 1, 2017 at the Greeley Country Club. Memorial Contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society. Visit http://www.ahlbergfuneralchapel.com to share condolences.