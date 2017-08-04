The Fence Post obituary: Maynard Schumacher | TheFencePost.com

Maynard Schumacher, 90, Dec. 12, 1926 – July 22, 2017, Sidney, Neb.CQ

Maynard Schumacher, 90, of Sidney, and longtime Peetz, Colo., resident, passed away in Sidney on July 22, 2017.

Maynard was born Dec. 12, 1926, in Petersburg, Neb., to Alfons and Catherine Schumacher. His family moved to Peetz when he was 4 years old. Maynard was the second of eight children. He had one brother and six sisters. Maynard served in the army in 1945 at the end of the World War. He married Norma Jean Deaver on Jan. 23, 1951, at St. Patrick's Church in Sidney. Maynard and Norma lived on a farm south of Sidney and moved to Peetz in 1968. They had 11 children. Their oldest daughter, Elaine, passed away at 18 months of age. Maynard worked for Marathon Oil Company for 19 years and farmed, raised cattle and hogs until his retirement in 1989. After Maynard's retirement they moved to Sidney. Maynard has served as president of the board of the Peetz Cooperative Telephone Company, was a member of the Peetz American Legion, Sidney Knights of Columbus and the Sidney Elks Club. He was a parishioner of the St. Patrick's Church in Sidney. Even though he retired, he still enjoyed checking the cattle and crops. Maynard and Norma both enjoyed playing cards and visiting with friends.

Maynard is survived by his wife, Norma of 66 years; six sons, Phil (Lu Anne) of Peetz; Clem (Jamie) of Sidney; Wayne (Diana) of Peetz, Jeff (Lisa) of Sterling, Colo., Scott (Michael) of Greeley, Colo., and Craig (Sharon) of Sterling. Their four daughters are Gwen (Paul) Nienhueser of Greeley; Marleen (Eugene) Nienhueser of Sidney; Leona (Matt) Larson of Greeley; and Roberta (Roger) Brauer of Sidney. Maynard and Norma have 25 grandchildren, 28 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild. His sisters are Dorothy (Louis) Bruns, Rita Straub, Betty (Frank) Passard, Marion (John) Eberly and Susan (Gene) Seimers; sisters-in-law, Marcella Schumacher and Eleanore Deaver; and brother-in-law, Dean (Shorty) Talhelm.

He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Elaine; brother, Walt; sister, Beatrice; seven brothers-in-law and five sisters-in-law.

A Mass of Christian Burial was held on July 28. Services were held in St. Patrick's Catholic Church with Rev. Michael F. McDermott officiating. You may view Maynard's Book of Memories, leave condolences, photos and stories at http://www.gehrigstittchapel.com.

Gehrig-Stitt Chapel & Cremation Service, LLC is in charge of Maynard's care and funeral arrangements.