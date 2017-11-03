The Fence Post obituary: Opal E. Naill

Opal E. Naill, 100

Jan. 20, 1917 – Aug. 10, 2017

Wiggins, Colo.

After a remarkable 100 years, six months and 21 days, Opal E. Naill of Wiggins passed into the arms of the Lord on Aug. 10, 2017. Opal was born on Jan. 20, 1917, near Wellington, Texas, the third child of John W. and Zolo Boutcher.

She graduated from Wellington High School in 1936 and attended Abilene Christian College before moving to Colorado. Upon arriving in Colorado, she met and married a tall, handsome cowboy, Gaylord K. Naill (famously known as skinny) on Feb. 2, 1938. Opal and Skinny were blessed with two children, Gaylord K. Jr. and Betty Allois.

Opal is survived by her sister, Ida Lea Biederman; her two children, Kenny (Alberta) Niall, and Allois (Wayne) Soucie. She is also survived by seven grandchildren, Andrea (Kenny) Holzworth, Gaylord K. Naill III (Jeannette), Amy (Chris) Gray, Alisha (Michael) Freauff, Nathan (Erin) Naill, Dan Naill and Ryan Naill; 10 great-grandchildren, Jordan (Michael) Forsha, Kendall Williams, G. K. IV and Ryan Naill, Ellamy and Zach Gray, Kylar Beauprez, Kahlyn Freuff, Lane and Carter Naill; and three great-great-grandchildren, Mason, Brock and Kennedy Forsha. She also has numerous nieces, nephews and step-family.

She was preceded in death by her husband, her parents, her brothers, Leonard, William, Francis and baby Joe Ray; her sister, Zolo Florence, numerous aunts and uncles, notable her "Uncle Bud," Nathan Fowler, who lived with her for several years and died at 104.

Opal made friends everywhere and was loved by all who met her.