The Fence Post Obituary: Penny Arlene Corman

Penny Arlene Corman, 71

April 30, 1946 – Aug. 15, 2017

Burlington, Colo.

Penny Arlene Corman went to be with her Lord and Savior on Aug. 15, 2017, at the age of 71.

Penny was born in Denver on April 30, 1946, to parents Mike and Winona Hinman. She was raised on the Hinman Ranch, 9 miles northwest of Kremmling and graduated from West Grand High School in 1964. She attended Arizona State University in Tempe and later transferred to Colorado State University in Fort Collins where she earned her college degree.

Penny lived in Burlington, Colo., from 1970 until 2016, when she moved to Amarillo, Texas. She was actively involved in all of the family businesses over the years and was the co-founder of Health Essentials in Burlington.

Penny had a passion for her five grandchildren and everything they participated in. She loved watching them all rodeo and compete in their various sports. She enjoyed playing cards with family and friends, poker with her grandkids, traveling with friends, knitting and her love for the Lord. One of her favorite times of the year was calving season and she loved being on call to watch the baby calves being born. Penny enjoyed a life full of fishing trips with her sister Peg and most recently her countless nights on the back deck at her new lake house.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Mike and Winona and a brother, Rod Hinman.

Survivors include her two sons, Greg Corman and wife Juhree, of Burlington, Colo., and Jerry Corman and wife Celeste, of Canyon, Texas; a sister, Peggy Toft, of Kremmling, Colo.,; and five grandchildren, Stetson, Cheylin, Braxton, Brock and Hunter.

A Celebration of Life was held on Aug. 18, 2017 in Burlington and a memorial service was held on Aug. 20, 2017, at the Kremmling Cemetery.

The family suggests memorials to the Colorado Jr. Rodeo Association, 17035 Rd 26, Brush, CO 80723. Penny so loved all of the kids and her legacy will continue through scholarships awarded in her honor.