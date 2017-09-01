The Fence Post obituary: PERRY W. CLAY

PERRY W. CLAY, 90

FEB. 21, 1927 –

AUG. 17, 2017

LARAMIE, WYO.

True American cowboy, longtime rancher, and friend of agriculture, Perry W. Clay, passed away peacefully Aug. 17, 2017 at Ivinson Memorial Hospital.

He was born Feb. 21, 1927, the son of Carroll Clay and Wana (Schrader) Clay in Canton, Mo., moving to Laramie as a baby after the death of his father. He grew up near Laramie raising cattle and putting up hay with a team of horses. As a 4-H project, he and a brother grew acres of lettuce and peas on his granddad's farm on the edge of Laramie.

Prior to finishing his studies at the University of Wyoming, he was honorably discharged from the Navy in 1946. Shortly after receiving his degree, he was employed at the UW Experimental Farm in Gillette, Wyo., where he met and married Gloria Gregory on March 17, 1952. Afterwards, Perry was the County Extension Agent for Laramie County and Weston County. He was proud to be a Wyoming Brand Inspector, president of Albany County Stockgrowers, Albany County Fair Beef Superintendent, 4-H leader and member of the Albany County Fair Board and Wyoming Livestock Board.

In 1959, the couple and their three young children moved to the T-K Ranch in Centennial Valley where Perry and Gloria worked side-by-side to help his mother's husband run the herd of mother cows. At one time, there were four generations all living and working on the ranch.

Perry is survived by his wife of 65 years, Gloria; brother, John (Cheyenne); daughter, Riki (Rick) Westbrook of Cody, Wyo.; sons, Bill (Amy) Clay of Encampment, Wyo.; and Jim (Maggie) Clay of Laramie; nine grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Carroll Clay and Wana Clay Olson; and brothers, Harold and Jim.

Perry's Celebration of Life will be a private gathering sharing stories of his love for family, ranch life in the beautiful Centennial Valley, and riding his favorite buckskin mare, Princess, with his best cow dog, Speed.

Please, no flowers. The family requests donations made to the Centennial Valley Volunteer Fire Department, P.O. Box 231, Centennial, WY 82055; or the Centennial Valley Community Church, P.O. Box 85, Centennial, WY 82055.

