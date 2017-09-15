The Fence Post obituary: Richard Beauprez

Richard Beauprez, 69

June 25, 1948 – Aug. 29, 2017

Fort Morgan, Colo.

Richard Beauprez, 69, of Fort Morgan, passed on Aug. 29, 2017, in Fort Morgan.

Richard was born at Boulder Community Hospital to Oscar and Barbara (Joynson) Beauprez on June 25, 1948. Richard loved and cherished all of his friends and family, especially his grandchildren.

He was known as a hard-working family man who enjoyed target shooting, riding his motorcycle and being a "jack of all trades." Richard loved to work, and he especially enjoyed being a farmer and truck driver. During Richard's short time, he proved time and time again to his family that he had the gift for "never knowing a stranger."

Richard is survived by his children, Matthew (Amber) Beauprez of Fort Morgan and Martin (Shannon) Beauprez of Wiggins, Colo.; grandchildren, Kale, Alison and Macie Beauprez; sister, May (Steve) Beauprez-Brown of La Salle, Colo.; and a large loving extended family.

He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Brigitte Beauprez; and brother, Roger Beauprez.

Memorial service and interment was held on Sept. 8, 2017, at Riverside Cemetery, 601 W. 8th Ave, Fort Morgan, CO 80701.

To leave condolences with Richard's family visit NCCcremation.com