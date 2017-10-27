The Fence Post obituary: Richard Duane “Dick” Jarrard

Richard Duane "Dick" Jarrard, 75

June 14, 1942 – Oct. 15, 2017

Wittmann, Ariz.

Richard Duane "Dick" Jarrard, 75, passed away peacefully at his home in Wittmann, on Oct. 15, 2017.

Dick was born June 14, 1942, in Midwest, Wyo., to Harold and Katherine (Newton) Jarrard. He graduated from high school in Midwest then attended the University of Wyoming on a rodeo scholarship. Dick married Sharron Ann Sanford on Nov. 26, 1963, in Casper, Wyo. They were married 54 years, and where you saw one, you saw the other.

Dick and Sharron ranched in southeast Wyoming until his retirement in 2009. Cattle and horses were his life's blood. They owned approximately 1,200 Black Angus mother cows and leased ranches to pasture upwards of 10,000 grass cattle at the same time. Widely known as an accomplished horse and cattleman, Dick left a lot of hoof prints across the state of Wyoming. He was a mentor for countless young people and friends throughout his life and took pride in "doing it his way".

Dick is survived by his wife, Sharron; son, Jim; daughter, JoAnn (Lory) Merritt; grandchildren, Kade, Cash and Reed Merritt and Caroline Jarrard; father, Harold Jarrard; siblings, Sonny, Roy and Tommy Jarrard; half siblings, Tammy, Murph, and Billy Dean; and several nephews and nieces and their children.

Dick was preceded in death by son, Chad Jarrard; sister, Lindsey Scott; mother, Katherine Jarrard; stepmother, Pat Jarrard; and half sibling, Madeline Cash.

Dick will be buried in a private cemetery on his property east of Wheatland.

A celebration of his life was held Oct. 25 at First Christian Church, 95 19th St, Wheatland, Wyo., with Pastor Casey Schroeder officiating and Ryker Hyche and JoAnn Merritt as the eulogists. A reception followed at Vimbo's after graveside services.

Serving as pallbearers were Kade Merritt, Cash Merritt, Reed Merritt, Tyler Boyd, Jim Jarrard, and Brice Lewis. Serving as honorary pallbearers were Sonny Jarrard, Tommy Jarrard, Bing McGuire, Rod Vineyard, John Ellis, Tony Byres, and Kat Jepson.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to Saint Joseph's Hospital Lung Transplant Unit in Phoenix. Go to http://www.supportstjoseph.org/donate and designate in the name of Richard Jarrard specifying Lung Transplant Program or mail your donation to Saint Joseph's Hospital –Lung Transplant, Attention: Brandi Krushelniski, 500 West Thomas Road, Suite 300, Phoenix, AZ 85013.

The Gorman Funeral Homes – Platte Chapel of Wheatland, Wyo., was in charge of the arrangements. Condolences may be sent to the family at http://www.gormanfh.com.