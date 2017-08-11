The Fence Post obituary: Richard Eugene Daniel | TheFencePost.com

Richard Eugene Daniel, 92

Dec. 2, 1924 – July 6, 2017

Arriba, Colo.

Richard Eugene Daniel, 92, of Arriba, passed away July 6, 2017, in Brush, Colo. at the Eben Ezer Lutheran Care Center where he was a resident for six years.

Richard was born Dec. 2, 1924, in Kit Carson County, Colorado, to Alice (Sullivan) and Vincent Daniel.

Richard married Vera Shade on April 16, 1955, in Colorado Springs, Colo..

Richard was a member of Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church in Limon, Colo., St. Mary's Catholic Church in Flagler, Colo., and St. Anthony's Catholic Church in Hugo, Colo. He enjoyed card parties and jam sessions at the Atlasta Park in Yuma, Ariz., where he spent the winter months. Richard enjoyed flowers and gardening. He proudly served in the United States Navy during World War II. He enlisted on July 21, 1943, and was honorably discharged in March of 1946.

Richard worked in maintenance for the State of Colorado Highway Department and proudly retired after 24 years of service.

Richard was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Vera, along with two brothers and two sisters.

Richard is survived by two sons, Dale Daniel of Fort Collins, Colo., and Duane (Rita) Daniel of Arriba; one daughter, Marie Daniel of Arriba. He is also survived by seven grandchildren, one great-grandchild and numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral Mass was held July 14, 2017, at Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church in Limon with Father George Fagan officiating. Burial followed in the Arriba Cemetery.

Memorials are suggested to the Eben Ezer Lutheran Care Center, 122 Hospital Road. Brush, CO 80723.