The Fence Post obituary: Robert Leroy Scheuerman Jr.

Robert Leroy Scheuerman Jr., 49

Nov. 7, 1967 – Aug. 28, 2017

Sterling, Colo.

Robert Leroy Scheuerman Jr., 49 of Sterling passed away on Aug. 28, 2017, in League City, Texas.

Robert was born Nov. 7, 1967, in Sterling to Betty and Robert Scheuerman, Sr. During his high school years, Bobby was in 4-H and FFA, rode bulls and showed horses and sheep at the Logan County Fair. He graduated from Sterling High School in 1986. After graduation, he started working with his father and cousin, Jack on the Sterling Construction Pipeline. He learned everything that there was to know about the pipeline industry and would sit and tell stories about the job and people that he had met along the way.

Bobby loved to fish and tell stories about his adventures, even though we all knew that these where just tall tales because we all saw him fish. He also loved to hunt, hang out with family and friends and with his dogs, Tank, Blue and Rio. Bobby loved to barbecue and would tell everyone that he could cook anything and was the best at it. He liked going to hockey games with his cousins at the Budweiser Event Center, watching the Colorado Avalanche, Denver Broncos, going to rodeos and to Grand Lake. Bobby married Liz Bridgers in August, 1994.

He is preceded in death by his mother, Betty Scheuerman; Chuck Hoffman, Mildred Ahrens, Freda and Harry Scheuerman and Tank, his dog.

Bobby is survived by his father, Robert Scheuerman Sr. of Ft. Lupton, Colo.; sisters, Cindy (John) Kruse of Arvada, Colo.; Kris Johnson of Sterling, Brenda Hoffman of Gillette, Wyo.; Carrie Scheuerman (Mike McHale) of Sidney, Neb.; wife, Liz Scheuerman of Pollock Pines, Calif; brother, Todd Scheuerman of Sterling; nieces and nephews, John, Jacob, Kelly, Kate, Zach, Mattie, Danielle and Audrey; nine great nieces and nephews; and many cousins and friends.

A celebration of life service was held Sept. 30 at the Northeastern 18 Golf Club at 17408 Highway 14 in Sterling.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a charity of choice to benefit the flood victims of Texas and Florida.