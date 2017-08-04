The Fence Post obituary: Robert “Roy” Hopson | TheFencePost.com

Robert "Roy" Hopson, 89, May 3, 1928 – July 28, 2017, Colorado Springs, Colo.

On May 3, 1928, Robert "Roy" Hopson was born in Crescent, Okla., to Escar and Maude Hopson. He passed away on July 28, 2017, at home in Colorado Springs, Colo. The family moved to Timpas, Colo., when Roy was 8 years old. Later they moved to the Kutch area and then to Simla, Colo.

Roy graduated from the Simla Union High School in 1946. He married Valita Cox in 1950. Roy joined the Army in 1951 and served two years. After being honorably discharged in 1953, he started RR Hopson truck line in 1955 and continued driving until 2010.

He is survived by his wife, Valita (Cox) Hopson; his son, Randy Hopson; daughter, Gayle (Hopson) Ray; son-in-law, A.D. Ray; and grandson, Rob Ray. He is also survived by his sister, Hazel Chapman; brother, Glen (Bev) Hopson; sisters, Mary (Ed) Edmunds and Nancy Allison; along with many nieces, nephews and cousins.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Escar and Maude Hopson; his sisters, Opal Moore and Nellie Marshbanks.

A memorial service will be at the Living Word Community Church on Aug. 12, 2017.