The Fence Post obituary: Roger Quentin Smit

Roger Quentin Smit, 59

Dec. 20, 1957 – Sept. 23, 2017

Greeley, Colo.

Roger Quentin Smit, 59, of Greeley passed away Sept. 23, 2017. He was born Dec. 20, 1957 in Sioux Falls, S.D., to Theodore (Ted) and Grace (Lambert) Smit.

Roger grew up in Greeley and Ault, Colo., and graduated from Highland High School in 1976. He also graduated from Aims Community College in 2000 with an associates degree in mechanical engineering technology. In 1990, he married his wife Susan (Bartsch) at Meadowlark Church of Christ in Fort Collins, Colo.

He was a machinist for Woodward Governor for almost 20 years, owned a Snap-On Tool franchise, and has been a driver for Schwan's Home Foods.

Roger loved woodworking, making things for his family and doing repairs for others. He served in the church in any way he could. He participated in Soap Box Derby races and went to Akron, Ohio, as a regional winner in 1970.

He continued his love for the sport as an adult by volunteering at the local races. Above all, Roger knew he was God's child and loved his family, friends and customers.

Roger is survived by his wife, Susan of Greeley; children, Shanna (Leigh) Skonning of Wellington, Colo., and Steven (Krystine) Smit of Denver; two granchildren; brothers, James of Aurora, Colo., Alan (Lynn) of Longmont, Colo., Glen (Patricia) of Greeley and LeRoy (Julie) of Owatonna, Minn.; numerous nieces, nephews and great nieces and newphews. He is preceded in death by his parents.

A Life Celebration Service was held on Oct. 9 at Journey Christian Church, 4754 W. 31st St., Greeley, CO 80634.

Memorial contributions may be made in Roger's name to the Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation in care of Adamson Life Celebration Home. To leave condolences, visit adamsoncares.com.