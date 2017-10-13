The Fence Post obituary: Teresa J. Dickinson

Teresa J. Dickinson, 58

Oct. 1, 1958 – Aug. 21, 2017

Denver

Teresa J. Dickinson was born on Oct. 1, 1958, to Glen and Leona Dickinson in Denver. Teresa passed away on Aug. 21, 2017. Teresa graduated from Brighton High School in 1976. She received her RN certificate in Denver.

Teresa enjoyed having different careers throughout her life. Teresa worked as a court stenographer for Adams County for 13 years. She also did closed captioning for the hearing impaired for 9 News and other affiliates. Teresa was also an RN in the health care industry for numerous years. Teresa enjoyed working, helping others and she was loved by many.

Teresa is survived by her daughters, Desiree M. Myhre of Henderson, Colo., and Eryn Q. Ely of Greenwood Village, Colo.; two sisters, Diana (Ric) Granzella of Montana, Anita Cortinas of Texas; and brother Steve (Diantha) Dickinson of Fort Lupton, Colo.

Private services will be held at later date.