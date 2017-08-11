The Fence Post obituary: Theodore F. Wokersin | TheFencePost.com

Theodore F. Wokersin, 76

Jan. 14, 1941 – July 25, 2017

Fort Lupton, Colo.

Theodore F. Wokersin, 76, of Fort Lupton, formerly of Mead, Colo., passed away July 25, 2017. He was born Jan.14, 1941, in Longmont, Colo., to Frank and Rose (Brenning) Wokersin.

Ted graduated from Mead High School. On Oct. 29, 1964, he married Darlene Ehrlich in Windsor, Colo.

Ted was a lifelong milk hauler, and for 20 ½ years owned and operated Wokersin Milk Line alongside Darlene. He then hauled milk and ran the supply plant for the next 25 for MEDA, Western Dairyman's Coop. Inc. and Dairy Farmers of America before his retirement.

Ted loved his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, his family and enjoyed stock car racing, farming, gardening and his animals.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother-in-law, Dave Pope.

Ted is survived by his wife, Darlene; his daughter, SuzAnn (Darrel) McCrumb; a granddaughter, Victoria McCrumb; a sister, JoAnn Pope; and a niece, Judy.

His funeral was Aug. 4, 2017, at Ahlberg Funeral Chapel. Interment followed at Longmont Mountain View Cemetery. Reception followed at Fort Lupton First United Methodist Church. Contributions can be made to First United Methodist Church of Fort Lupton and sent in care of Ahlberg Funeral Chapel. Share condolences at http://www.ahlbergfuneralchapel.com.