The Fence Post obituary: Theodore (Ted) Jerald Smit

Theodore (Ted) Jerald Smit, 88

Sept. 1, 1929 – Sept. 1, 2017

Why, Ariz.

Ted was born in Bovee, S.D., to John and Nancy (Mos) Smit. After graduating from high school, he enlisted in the United States Air Force where he served in Alaska as a diesel mechanic during the Korean War.

Ted met Grace Lambert in Washington, D.C., and soon married her in Hallock, Minn., on March 8, 1952. Ted and Grace were married 59 years.

Ted and Grace were both involved with local churches wherever they called home. Ted happily helped others whenever he could and was genuinely interested in people. He would start up a conversation with just about anyone about almost anything. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and reading a good book. Ted was involved in Boy Scouting with their five sons. Ted was also very proud that each his sons were able to win the local Soap Box Derby race in Greeley, with his teaching and supervision of building their cars.

Ted and Grace first settled in Sioux Falls, S.D. He worked at the John Morrell & Company meat packing plant before moving to Greeley, Colo., in 1962. Ted worked first for Douglas Roofing before joining the Greeley Police Department in 1968. They moved to Ault, Colo., in 1973 where he served as town marshal.

Ted and Grace eventually retired in Why at Coyote Howls RV park. They still worked together for several summers as Poudre River Canyon campground hosts for the National Forest Service. They finally became year-round residents of Arizona City, Ariz., in 2004.

His wife Grace, his parents and five siblings preceded Ted in death.

He is survived by his sons, James Smit of Aurora, Colo., Alan (Lynn) Smit of Longmont, Colo., Glen (Pat) Smit of Greeley, LeRoy (Julie) Smit of Owatonna, Minn., Roger (Susan) Smit of Greeley, 11 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.