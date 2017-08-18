The Fence Post obituary: TOM KIPLINGER

Tom Kiplinger, 88

Dec. 24, 1928 – July 29, 2017

McCook, Neb.

Tom Kiplinger, 88, of McCook, Neb. died July 29, 2017, in McCook. He was born on Dec. 24, 1928, to Lloyd Addison and Alice (Bauer) Kiplinger.

Tom graduated from McCook High School in 1946, attended college in Fort Collins, Colo., and graduated from Colorado State University in 1950 with a bachelor's degree in animal science. He was inducted into the Army Feb. 14, 1951, during the Korean Campaign. He served in the infantry and later in the Veterinary Corps. He was honorably discharged on Feb. 14, 1953, and returned to McCook.

Tom held several jobs in the next four years, including Burlington Railroad, Farmers Home Administration in Oberlin, Kan., a lending agency of the U.S. Government, McCook P.C.A., as a bookkeeper, the city of McCook, and then he returned to Production Credit Association as manager for the next 11 years. He enjoyed working with the ranchers and farmers, helping work out their financial needs and setting out goals for their future success.

In 1969, he resigned to become a full-time rancher. An enterprise that started in 1958, which had grown large enough to require his full attention.

Tom was a member of the Colorado State Rodeo Team in the late 1940's and served on the Red Willow County Fair Board, was on the board of directors of the McCook Building and Loan, a member of the American Legion and served on the executive board of the National Senior Professional Rodeo Association. He was also a Gold Card Member of the PRCA and NSPRA.

His funeral was held Aug. 2, 2017, at Kiplinger Arena in McCook. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Justin Cowboy Crisis Fund.