The Fence Post obituary: Vera Bernice Von Ehrenkrook

Vera Bernice Von Ehrenkrook, 96

May 15, 1921 – Oct. 10, 2017

Simla, Colo.

Vera Bernice Von Ehrenkrook, 96, passed away Oct. 10, 2017, in Simla, Colo., at the Good Samaritan Society Center. Bernice, one of two children, was born on May 15, 1921, in Yuma, Colo., to Joel Fletcher and Eva Rector. She grew up in Agate, Colo. Bernice married Bernard Von Ehrenkrook on August 7, 1943. They have two grown children as Bernice was a dedicated wife and mother.

Bernice and her husband spent 20 years in Brazil as missionaries. Bernice attended a country, one-room school. She graduated from Simla Union High School in 1940. Bernice was involved in 4-H for 10 years doing cooking, sewing and poultry demonstration. She also won the milk maid contest for Elbert County and won a trip to Washington D.C. Bernice attended Prairie Bible Institute and Rocky Mountain College. Bernice and Bernard became part of CBFMS (known today as WorldVenture Ministries) in 1949 and were appointed to Brazil as missionaries from 1950-1970. Bernice was a member of Bijou Baptist Church in Agate, Colo.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Bernard; and her brother, Jack Fletcher.

Bernice is survived by her son, Phil (Terri) Von Ehrenkrook of Castle Rock, Colo.; and daughter, Jill Nelson of Phoenix. Also surviving her are her two grandchildren, Tawny and Kyle.

Charitable donations may be made to Good Samaritan Society of Simla, PO Box 38, Simla CO 80835.