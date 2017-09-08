The Fence Post obituary: Verle Boyd Raichart

Verle Boyd Raichart, 93

March 18, 1924 – Aug. 23, 2017

Max, Neb.

Verle Boyd Raichart, a longtime resident of Dundy County, passed away on Aug. 23, 2017, at the Dundy County Hospital in Benkelman, Neb. He was 93 years of age.

Verle was born March 18, 1924, on a farm north of Max in the Ash Grove District, to Boyd and Clara (Green) Raichart. In 1928, when Verle was 4, the family moved to the place now called home, southeast of Max.

He grew up and attended school in Max and graduated from Max Rural High School in 1941. He enjoyed his years there and often times talked of the year his basketball team won the Frenchman Valley Tournament by beating Imperial 27-17.

Verle met and married Phyllis Bellamy on May 27, 1951, at the Methodist Church in Benkelman. To this union five children were born; Kenny, Kathy, Kelly, Kristi and another daughter that died in infancy. Phyllis was tragically killed in a car-train accident in November of 1971. On Dec. 27, 1997, Verle married Elaine Blank. She preceded him in death in September of 2005.

He was always one to help everyone who needed help and advice. He was always willing to be there if he was needed. No one was a stranger to him. He served on many boards in Dundy County, including the redistricting board when Max joined what is now Dundy County Stratton High School. He also served on the Dundy County Farm Bureau, the Hester Board, and the Benkelman Cemetery Board, where he was instrumental in getting the directory started. He was a member of the Max Methodist Church for over 50 years.

Above all, family was important. He enjoyed attending all the children's and grandchildren's events. He was their No. 1 cheerleader. Of course, he always enjoyed the Huskers, be it girls' volleyball or the football team, he always watched them or listened on the radio.

Preceding him in death were his parents; first wife, Phyllis; second wife, Elaine; son, Kenneth; an infant daughter; sister, Gladys; brother, Leanard and twin sisters in infancy.

He is survived by his daughter, Kathy (Bill) Donze of McCook, Neb.; Son, Kelly (Marcia) of Benkelman; daughter, Kristi (Wesley) Gordon of Palisade, Colo.; sister-in-law, Pat Bellamy; 10 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren and many friends.

Funeral services were held on Aug. 29, 2017, at the United Methodist Church in Benkelman with Pastor Rod Heilbrun officiating. Interment followed in the Benkelman Cemetery.

A memorial has been established in Verle's Memory.

Online condolences may be left at liewerfuneralhome.com