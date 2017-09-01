The Fence Post obituary: WAYNE KOSTER

WAYNE KOSTER, 92

MAY 14, 1925 –

AUG. 5, 2017

CHEYENNE, WYO.

"Earl" Wayne Koster died peacefully at the home he and Mickey built on their ranch near Cheyenne on Aug. 5, 2017, at the age of 92.

He was born May 14, 1925, in Cheyenne to Fritz and Vivian Koster. Wayne started school in 1932 at Capitol Vista schoolhouse, still located on the family ranch.

Wayne left home at 13 and went to work for the J. D. Monday ranch, which in later years became the Y Cross ranch near Cheyenne. In 1938, while riding horseback driving calves, Wayne was struck by lightning killing the horse. He was unconscious for several days, suffering a ruptured eardrum and severe scaring on his thighs.

Wayne worked for the Bell and Hunter ranches near Cheyenne. Wayne also broke horses for the Cavalry at Fort Russell. Discharge papers from the Cavalry read "good horsemanship."

He married Mickey on Dec. 3, 1945, in Cheyenne.

Later moving to Richmond, Calif., Wayne worked in fabrication shops and for the shipyards as a welding supervisor. Starting his own welding and fabrication business, he learned to weld almost everything. He was willing to teach others all he knew of welding and was not afraid of taking on any task.

After being diagnosed with incurable cancer in 1967, Wayne headed back to Wyoming. Wayne was tougher than the doctors thought as he lived for another 50 years.

Wayne was an active member of the Church of Latter Day Saints.

He is survived by his daughter, Pamela (Garrie) Hargraves; 12 grandchildren, a passel of great-grandchildren, and a herd of great-great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Maxine; sons, Wayne and David; daughters, Linda, Dianna; and a baby.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Science Care of Colorado LLC, 19301 E. 23 Ave., Aurora, CO. The family is so indebted to his nurses Chelsey and Ashley from Encompass Healthcare and dear Doctor Stampfli and nurse Kia.

"Vaya Con dios Uncle Wayne"

"Until we meet again Grandpa"

"Happy Trails Dad"

"Good to see you again, honey!"