The Fence Post obituary; William “Bill” Brewster

William "Bill" Brewster

Townsend, Mont.

1935-2017

William Maxwell Brewster Jr. took the last ride October 6, 2017.

Bill Brewster was born in 1935 to William (Sam) Maxwell Brewster Sr. and Amy Brewster of Stanton, N.J. As a young man he loved the outdoors, hunting, fishing, wildlife and livestock. His upbringing with horses and livestock became a passion that followed him throughout his life.

Straight out of high school, at the age of 17, and with his parent's consent Bill enlisted in the Air Force in 1954. His basic training was at Sampson Air Force Base in Lake Seneca, N.Y. Then he ended up at in Biloxi, Miss., at Kessler Air Force Base where he trained to be a cryptograph operator. His first duty assignment was on Kwajalein Atoll in the Marshall Islands. He spent the remainder of his enlistment at Westover Air Force Base in Chicopee, Mass., and was honorably discharged in 1958. Bill Managed Westover Air Force Base Stable and supervised remote trail riding while serving in the U.S. Air Force.

Bill married Barbara Airoldi and followed the wagons west as a young man. He dreamed of being a cowboy and ranching in Montana. They pulled up stakes, loaded horses in a Miley horse trailer and made that dream come true. They had two children, Will and Amy Brewster.

The family got their first taste of ranching while working at Goggin's Herefords in Ennis. From those days of working livestock, cattle-drives and social hours at the Norris Bar, they met Forest and Betsy Shirley. The Shirley's became a big part of the family through horses, cowboying, potlucks and gopher hunts. The Shirley's handed down their kids' first horses to the young Brewster children.

The Brewster's purchased a ranch in Springhill Community in 1964, and ran some appaloosas and quarter horses. They filled the grassland with registered Herefords and put up alfalfa.

In the early 1960's Bill was fre-lance writer and photographer for Montana newspapers, agricultural and outdoor-related publications. He also did a stint during the summer months as a Montana Fish and Game Department warden while attending Montana State University. He worked as a wildlife technician with FWP Investigation Laboratory during the winter months.

In 1975 to 1978, Bill was the western editor for Wilderness Camping Magazine that later merged with Backpacker Magazine. This was a great opportunity for Bill to take multiple winter and summer backpacking and ski trips into Yellowstone Park. It was through this channel that Bill became close friends with Bob and Vivian Schaap at the Lone Mountain Guest Ranch. There he worked as a backcountry outfitter and Western/English horse trainer.

In 1978 to 1980, Bill worked for 1980 Olympic Committee as the press-sports coordinator for the 1980 Olympic Winter Games. As always he thrived working with staff, world press, national and international teams.

In 1981, Bill moved back to New York City and took the position of editor for Ski X-C Magazine for Ziff Davis Publishing.

His career then took him to California where he worked in media and marketing for the Pacific Coast Quarter Horse Racing Association. In the late 1980s he held the position of marketing and editorial consultant for Outdoor Retailer and Outdoor Retailer Trade Show.

In 1991, Bill was the manager of Kennedy Meadows Pack Station, Inyokern, Calif. He worked as a mule packer for the Mineral King Pack Station conducting hunting, fishing, photography and interpretive trips in the Sequoia National Park, Golden Trout, Domeland and South Sierra Wilderness area.

In 2003, Bill found his soulmate, Georgjean Zueger. They had a passion for motorcycles that brought them together for the next happy adventure of his life. The two of them would pack up their BMW GS adventure bikes and ride with friends all over the Northwest. They married and settled in Townsend, Montana.

Many of Bill's close friendships with ranchers in the state of Montana were nurtured while working as the field representative for the Montana Stockgrowers Association in 2005-2006. This job kept him on the road throughout the state working closely with stockman.

From 2008 to 2017, Bill worked for Copper Spring Ranch in Bozeman, Mont. He did media and marketing for the ranch and helped create the successful horse breeding and event facility that it is today. Working with the agriculture and livestock industry made Bill the happiest. He loved the people he worked with and the association with others that he was able to maintain through his work at the ranch. Bill had a wonderful reputation of being positive and full of enthusiasm for his work and friendships.

Bill is survived by his wife, Georgjean Brewster; brother James Brewster of San Diego, Calif.; his daughter, Amy Brewster (Jeff Johns) of Longview, Canada, and grandson Anson Morris; his son Will Brewster (Surrey) of Springhill, and grandchildren Will Casey and Elizabeth Brewster.

A celebration of Bill's life will be graciously held at Copper Spring Ranch, Bozeman on Nov. 11 at 1 p.m.