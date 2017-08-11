The Fence Post Obituary: William Edgar Millican | TheFencePost.com

William Edgar Millican, 83

Nov. 10, 1933 – Feb. 22, 2017

Twin Falls, Idaho

William Edgar Millican, 83, a long time resident of Larimer County passed away on Feb. 22, 2017, in Twin Falls from complications of a hip fracture. William "Bill" was born on November 10, 1933, in Florence, Colo., the son of Ed Roy Millican and Ruth Ethel Anderson. He was raised and educated in Montrose and Meeker, Colo., during elementary school and attended high school in Mesa, Ariz. He served as an Air Force policeman.

He was married to Polly Schaffer of Virginia Dale, Colo., for 18 years, they had three daughters. He was a rancher, competitive calf roper and raised registered quarter horses throughout his life. He lived in Virginia Dale, and Waverly, Colo., prior to moving to Idaho.

He is survived by: two daughters, Peggy R. Millican of Pine and Virginia Dale, Colo., and Leanna R. Millican of Denver and Tie Siding, Wyo.; a granddaughter, River Schaffer-Millican; and many extended family members in Idaho.

Recommended Stories For You

He was preceded in death by his daughter, Esther L. Millican; brothers, Harold, Lyle and Donald Millican.

A memorial service was held on Aug. 13, 2017, at the Virginia Dale Community Church and a reception followed.

The family suggests that tax-deductible memorial contributions be made to "Virginia Dale Community Club" in memory of William Millican.

To send condolences or to sign the online guest book, visit, http://www.montgomerystryker.com.