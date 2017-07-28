The Fence Post obituary: William Eugene Mosher, 63 | TheFencePost.com

William Eugene Mosher, 63

Feb. 15, 1954 – July 16, 2017

Karval, Colo.

William Eugene Mosher (Bill), 63, of Karval, Colo., passed away on July 16, 2017, at his home. Bill was born to Donald Mosher and Wilma (Phillips) Mosher on Feb. 15, 1954, in Flagler, Colo.

He married Carlene Paulson on Oct. 25, 1975, at the Methodist Church in Last Chance, Colo.

Bill lived on the family ranch his entire life, having purchased it from his parents in 1983. He attended the Hugo, Colo., schools, graduating with the class of 1972. Bill's dream was to become a saddle bronc rider. His graduation present from his parents was a week at the rodeo school at Harry Vold's ranch and it was on from there. He competed in Colorado and Kansas amateur rodeos before joining the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association. After his rodeo career, he devoted his life to the ranch.

Bill and Carlene had three sons, Chad, Matt and Wade, and a daughter, Jessica. He made sure they were well-versed in the sport of rodeo. According to their grandmother, they are all "Top Hands."

He is survived by his wife, Carlene; sons, Chad (Michelle), Matt (Rosi) Wade (Megan); and daughter, Jessica and her friend David Breickler; mother, Wilma; grandchildren, Bryson, Ashlyn, Spencer and Holt Mosher. His brother and sister, James (Abby) Leroy and Donna (Richard) Metcalf; step grandchildren, Wyatt and Peyton Rodriguez and Kalyssa and Kennedy Rude; nieces, Misty Krebs and Crystal Sorenson; and nephews, Seth Metcalf and Norman Mosher; step niece, Wendy Rusk; and step nephew, Ben Warren.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Arthur and Neva Mosher and Lonnie and Ethel Phillips and his father Donald Mosher.

Services were held at the Lincoln County Fairgounds and interment took place at Boyero Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, send donations to the Hugo Volunteer Fire Department, PO Box 11, Hugo, CO 80821, Karval Volunteer Fire Department, 28905 Cnty. Rd. S Karval, CO 80823 or the Tri-County Fire Protection District, P.O. Box 97 Rush, CO 80833.

Arrangements were entrusted to Love Funeral Homes in Limon, Colo. Please visit our website, http://www.lovefuneralhomes.com, to sign the guestbook and leave a message of condolence. ❖