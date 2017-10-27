The Fence Post obituary: William “Ted” Orr Jr.

William "Ted" Orr Jr., 85

March 20, 1932 – Sept. 27, 2017

Haines, Ore.

William "Ted" Orr Jr., 85, of Haines, passed away Sept. 27, 2017, at his home surrounded by his family.

Ted was born in Kremmling, Colo., on March 20, 1932, to Ted and Sarah Orr. He met Virginia Smith in September of 1948, and they were married on July 15, 1950 in Kremmling.

He moved his family to Sundance, Wyo., in 1968 and then to Haines in 1975. Ted loved his family first, business, cattle ranching, and he was an avid sportsman.

Ted is survived by Virginia, his wife of 67 years; sons, Sam of Roosevelt, Wash., and Syd (Joyce) of Pendleton, Ore.; daughters, Gena Burch (Kelly) of Casper, Wyo., Jan Williams (Jim) of Woodland Park, Colo., Toni Blaziecvich (David) of Meridian, Idaho, and Lisa Heasty (Odie) of LaGrand, Ore.; 12 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his sister, Jean Hinman of Fort Morgan, Colo.; and brothers, Jack Orr of Granby, Colo., and Ron Orr of Casper.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Myrtle Orr.

Services were held at St. Francis de Sales Cathedral in Baker City, Ore., on Oct. 4. Interment was in the Mount Hope Cemetery.