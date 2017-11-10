The Fence Post obituary: Wylie Dwight Walno

Wylie Dwight Walno, 86

Dec. 22, 1930 – Oct. 25, 2017

Loveland, Colo.

Wylie Dwight Walno was born Dec. 22, 1930, in Wakefield, Kan., and was one of four children of Emma (Parrack) Walno and Ira Walno. He grew up on a Kansas wheat farm and graduated from Wakefield High School in 1948.

Wylie joined the Air Force and was stationed in Iceland during the Korean War. After serving our Country for four years, Wylie moved to Loveland, Colo., and began farming and ranching with his parents in the early 1950s. Within the year, Wylie started an aerial spraying and dusting business. Crop dusting was a big part of Wylie's initial work in agriculture in Colorado. He kept his aerial spraying business going for 10 years until the ranching duties and raising a family demanded all of his time.

Wylie became a member of the Sheriff's Mounted Patrol in its formative years and was actively involved for 12 years. Wylie was a member of the American Quarter Horse Association, and bred and raised horses that were shown in pleasure, cutting and reining competitions in Wyoming and Colorado.

Wylie married Maidi King in 1963 and they had two daughters, Terri Lee Walno and Vicki Ann Walno. They divorced in 1966, and Wylie moved from Loveland to his ranch in Virginia Dale. Wylie married Bonnie Rance in 1967 and she joined Wylie on the ranch where ranching became their life. They had two children, Wylie Dwight Walno II, and Jacqueline Dawn Walno. Wylie and Bonnie celebrated 50 years of marriage on Feb. 4, 2017.

Wylie established the ranch with Angus cattle, and became interested in artificial insemination in the pioneering years of this procedure — which improved the quality of his Angus herd considerably. The breeding program eventually led to raising purebred Simmental cattle.

Wylie was a past president of the Larimer County Stockgrowers Association.

Wylie continued his love for flying throughout his life, even after he was no longer crop dusting. His love for flying was passed down to his son and grandsons.

All throughout Wylie's life, horses were an important part. From reining and cutting horses, to raising ranch horses from his Poco Bueno son. In his later years he enjoyed riding the ranch with his family and friends.

Wylie was preceded in death by his parents, Ira and Emma (Parrack) Walno; his sisters, Betty (Walno) Thrush and Wilma Jean (Walno) Kidd.

The family requests in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Pathways Hospice Care Center at McKee Medical Center, 2000 N. Boise, 3rd Floor, Loveland, CO 80538.