The Fence Post obituary

Elizabeth Marie Deganhart, 84

Aug. 4, 1932 – July 31, 2017

Brush, Colo.

Elizabeth Marie "Babe" Deganhart, 84, passed away Monday, July 31, 2017, at the Valley View Villa Nursing Home in Fort Morgan, Colo. She was born August 4, 1932, in Smithfield, Neb., to Louis and Hattie Carstens, the youngest of 11 children.

Babe taught school in Goddard, Neb., for one year after graduating from high school and married John P. Deganhart on March 31, 1951, in Curtis, Neb. The family lived in the Sterling, Colo., community for many years until moving to a farm near Weldona, Colo., in 1965. Babe remained at the family home in Weldona until 2008 when she moved to Brush.

Babe worked for the Morgan County Department of Human Services in several different capacities, retiring from the department as a caseworker. She was a member of St. Helena Catholic Church in Fort Morgan. Babe had been an active member of the Red Hat Ladies, GLAD Club, the Fort Morgan Hospital Auxiliary and was a former board member of Hospice of Morgan County. Babe enjoyed playing cards, gardening and socializing with her many long-time friends. She will be remembered by many for her homemade pies and cinnamon rolls. Babe's favorite times were spent hosting celebrations, cooking and baking and time spent with her family, especially her children, grandchildren, nieces, nephews and sisters.

Survivors include her children John Jr. of Harrison, Neb., Thomas of Weldona and Mary Deganhart of Ridgway, Colo., and daughter-in-law Kim Deganhart; one sister, Wilma Kinzer of Sun City, Calif.; nine grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, John; sons, Richard and James; son-in-law, Bill Steele; brother, Bernard; sisters, Marie, Eunice, Alma, Verna, Elfrieda, Dorothy, Irene and Ruby; and her parents.

Mass of Christian Burial was held on Aug. 9, 2017, at the St. Helena Catholic Church in Fort Morgan. Inurnment will be in Riverside Cemetery in Sterling.