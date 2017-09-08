Black: Coyote cowboy observations
September 8, 2017
There's always time to pet your dog.
-If a feller doesn't trim his own horse's feet, he's got too many horses or not enough time.
-Some people do what they've gotta do to live where they wanna live. Others live where they have to live to be what they want to be.
-If the reader can't understand what the poet is tryin' to say, it's not the reader's fault.
“The only thing I can’t do in excess is moderation.”
-Sometimes gentle pressure is better than jerkin' as hard as you can. Kinda like pickin' up a bull's nose.
-The consultant's motto: You can't have all your hands in one pocket.
-People like David Duke and Louis Farrakhan are head and tail of the same bad penny.
-I like a woman that smells like barbecue sauce.
-Some say, "You are what you eat." I say, "You are where you walk. Wipe your feet."
-I observed to a man in New York that I was surprised that they had so many cows and so much farming. He said, "Son, this is where it started."
-It's hard bein' a cowboy. If a man gets run over by a truck he gets sympathy. If he gets run over by a horse, they laugh.
-You know you had a bad weekend when you wake up Sunday morning and it's Thanksgiving Day.
-A bank examiner is someone who comes in after the battle and shoots the wounded.
-If a person has an excuse to be less than they can be, they probably will.
-Wine doesn't give me a headache. Winos do.
-I felt sorry for myself when I had no hat, 'til I met a man who had no … wait a minute, that's not right.
-Vet prognosis. Those that linger have a better chance than those that die right away.
-Whoever named The Dumb Friends League has dang sure punched a few cows.
-If you are not generous when you can afford to be, it marks you as a small person. That is not the same as being generous with somebody else's money. That's merely being cheap.❖