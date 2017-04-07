Black: The Toast | TheFencePost.com

Black: The Toast
April 7, 2017
It gives me great pleasure to stand here today
To heap limelight on one in our midst
Who has mastered the art of vulgar display
Yet, when asked to desist it … he didst
“You dog kickin’, mule whippin’, carp eatin’ crud. Yer a bagful of grizzly bear bait. You never sweat, no workin’, blank shootin’ dud, yer the reason for bicarbonate.”
There are those among us who are more qualified
To encouch in a language precise
The discrepant reasons of why you abide
With us always, like typhus or lice
Why I have been chosen, I cannot explain
I've no keen repartee to impart
But I'm honored, so, though my words may seem plain
Be assured that they come from the heart
You mare ridin', mouth breathin', egg suckin' skunk
Yer the kind who drowns kittens for fun
You hat stealin', hole peepin', pencil neck punk
Yer the blister on everyone's bun
You dog kickin', mule whippin', carp eatin' crud
Yer a bagful of grizzly bear bait
You never sweat, no workin', blank shootin' dud
Yer the reason for bicarbonate
You scrofulous, wool slippin', miscreant scum
Yer the grease off a Hell's Angels' comb
You bilgewater, bog drinkin', boot lickin' bum
Yer a bucket of thundering foam
To sum up yer good points could be quite a chore
There's so many that it's hard to say
You're either au jus off a dog kennel floor
Or the nit in a wino's toupee
Regardless, we love ya. I don't like to boast
But our standards are really quite high
And though you seem lacking, I'll offer a toast.
'Cause the truth is, yer our kinda guy!❖