Blizzard impact still being tallied | TheFencePost.com

Wildfires and weather have had a devastating impact on farmers and ranchers in Colorado, Kansas, Oklahoma and Texas. The story that starts on page 5 doesn't even begin to tell the whole story. There are many more farms and ranches hit by the blizzard and the destruction in its wake.

Many of those people won't even know the extent of the damage and won't know for weeks to come.

And some of these areas may have been hit by tornadoes before the blizzard.

Hopefully the people who endured the wildfires, didn't have to go through this deadly blizzard.

I don't know how it feels to go through this type of a disaster, but I'm sure those who were impacted could use our kind thoughts, prayers and help.

Already the Colorado Farm Bureau Foundation has set up a disaster fund for those hit by the blizzard.

For information on how to donate, visit http://coloradofarmbureau.com/disasterfund/. Checks payable to Colorado Farm Bureau Foundation, cash and credit card payments are being accepted at this time. Note Disaster Fund-CO Blizzard in the memo line on the check. Cash and checks can be sent to: Colorado Farm Bureau Foundation, Attn: Disaster Fund, 9177 E. Mineral Circle, Centennial, CO 80112.

Also, there are a few Facebook pages dedicated to helping producers find their cattle, they are at https://www.facebook.com/Cattle-Found-and-Missing-696302983882721/ and https://www.facebook.com/groups/1710699515898632/.

We will of course be doing more stories about the impact of this blizzard in the weeks ahead.

I'm sure everyone will rally the troops to help those hit by the blizzard just as they did after the wildfires.

I apologize for the graphic photos, but they are necessary to tell the story of this devastating event.