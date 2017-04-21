Easter eggs and ham | TheFencePost.com

It's a good thing I like hard-boiled eggs and that they are good for me because I have a lot of Easter eggs to consume.

My grandkids love to color eggs and eat them, but they don't like them when they're hard-boiled.

It's been a long time since I've had the opportunity to spend Easter with my family. This year, I had both of my daughters, my son-in-law and my two grandkids over for Easter dinner.

That meant that I had to go shopping for a ham the day before Easter. I don't like to grocery shop so I procrastinated a while before finally going to the store. I especially don't like to shop for meat because I never know what to choose. My husband usually does the grocery shopping but he was in Cheyenne all weekend helping our son-in-law with a kitchen-remodeling project. My husband also does the majority of the cooking so it's just natural that he does the shopping too. Cooking stresses me out and usually involves smoke and sometimes flames.

But I bit the bullet and headed to the grocery store.

I decided I wanted a spiral-cut ham, and I brought my two daughters with me to help find the best one.

When we got to the grocery store the only ham we could find wasn't spiral cut, and they were huge. The store's flyer said they had spiral-cut hams and that they were on sale.

I finally went to the deli, against my daughters' advice, and asked the woman behind the counter if they had any spiral-cut hams.

She said they did and told me the price was $72. Now, I love ham and all but $72. I just didn't think that was right.

The lady behind the counter said she would check with her manager to see if I could get that $72-dollar ham for the sale price. Seems they were out of the sale-priced ham and she didn't want our Easter to be ruined. The manager came over and approved her request and I paid $20 for that $72 ham.

It took about 45 minutes to get through the process. but it was well worth the wait.

I was so impressed that I will probably shop at that store whenever I have the opportunity.

I don't know that it tasted any different than a $20 ham but any time spent with family makes everything taste great.

I hope you all had a great Easter too. ❖